WSDOT Warns to Expect Major Lane Reductions Tonight on I-90

Any drivers headed eastbound tonight on I-90 near the SR-18 interchange should brace for delays and heavier-than-normal traffic.

Get our free mobile app

Crews will be closing lanes again overnight to finish installing traffic-counting loops and continue progress on the large long-term interchange project.

WSDOT Warns Overnight I-90 Lane Closures Will Cause Backups Tonight

The schedule for this week was for lane closures on both Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 9 pm, first the left lanes and then the right.

Wed, Sept. 10: Left two lanes closed, 9 pm – 5 am (last night)

Thurs, Sept. 11: Right two lanes closed, 9 pm – 5 am (tonight)

That means eastbound traffic will be condensed each night. If you have late-evening or early-morning trips on I-90 near the SR-18 interchange, expect congestion and leave extra time.

On July 25, WSDOT switched the I-90/SR 18 interchange into a diverging diamond traffic pattern. It looks a little unusual at first, but the design keeps traffic moving while reducing conflict points that have been leading to crashes.

The new design is said to cut the number of potential collisions in half.

Motorcyclists need to be aware of the area, with some uneven pavement along the ramps.

This Project Will be a Huge Upgrade When Finished

The Snoqualmie Valley is growing fast, and this interchange has become one of the state’s worst bottlenecks for traffic. WSDOT has invested $188 million to widen SR-18 and build the diverging diamond. Once complete later this year in 2025, the project will:

Add two lanes in each direction on SR 18 from I-90 to Deep Creek.

Build new bridges at Raging River, Deep Creek, and Lake Creek.

Replace old culverts with fish-friendly stream crossings.

Improve wildlife habitat by creating safe crossings under the roadway.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy