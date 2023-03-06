Orondo Man Injured In U.S. 97 Crash Into Tree

A man has injuries after the car he was driving hit a tree on U.S. 97 Monday morning midway between East Wenatchee and Orondo.

State Trooper Colin Cumaravel says the vehicle driven by19-year-old Leonardo Cervantes-Ramirez of Orondo was traveling northbound on the highway near Turtle Rock Road, when he crossed over to the opposite shoulder and hit the tree.

"At the hospital they determined that it was a medical event," said.

Cervantes-Ramirez was taken to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, where he was treated for bumps and bruises.

He was originally thought to be much more severely injured.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt. They're still investigating exactly what happened.

Cervantes-Ramirez was driving a 2008 Nissan 350Z at the time of the crash.