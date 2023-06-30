Massive Apple Truck Rollover in Orondo

A semi truck rollover collision in Orondo has resulted in a massive spillage of apples Friday.

Firefighters found a semi truck and its contents ripped open over a steep embankment, spilling carts of apples two miles north of Canyon Road.

The unnamed driver was taken out of the semi and later transported to Lake Chelan Health with serious injuries.

McNeil Canyon Road was temporarily blocked and may be closed later on Friday night, while crews pull the semi and its trailer from the canyon.

Douglas County Sheriff Kevin W. Morris is currently investigating the cause of the incident.