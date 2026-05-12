Washington’s $80 Million Gamble on the World Cup: Will it Pay Off?

Seattle is hosting six FIFA World Cup matches this summer at Lumen Field starting June 11, but almost $80 million has been spent, and that money might not be coming back.

The city of Seattle has invested $32 million preparing while the state of Washington chipped in another $46 million in infrastructure and transportation upgrades.

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Visit Seattle was projecting an $845 million economic boost to King County. And right now, nearly 80% of Seattle hotel operators say bookings are running below expectations.

Where the $32 Million Actually Went

To be fair, most of that $32 million isn't coming straight out of the city's general fund. $14 million comes directly from Seattle taxpayers, with the rest covered by federal and state grants and contributions from the local organizing committee.

The biggest chunk of $15 million went to safety and security, including $8.6 million to the Seattle Police Department for overtime and equipment, and $4.1 million to the Seattle Fire Department.

There is also a $2.1 million federal Homeland Security grant specifically for counter-drone operations.

Lumen Field will also temporarily be called Seattle Stadium for the duration of the tournament, with signage changes, per FIFA's rules.

The Tourism Numbers Are Not Adding Up

Here is where things get uncomfortable.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association surveyed hotels across all 11 US World Cup host cities in April, and the results were not pretty.

In Seattle, Boston, Philadelphia, and San Francisco, hotel operators are describing the tournament in the study as a "non-event." One downtown Seattle hotel reported June occupancy running 7% below what it was last year.

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The culprits are real: visa processing delays, geopolitical tensions, rising travel costs, and the war in Iran are all suppressing international demand. You can read all the reasons listed in the study, but they do not seem to have an answer.

FIFA also didn't help by holding large room blocks until just three months before the tournament, artificially inflating prices and scaring off early bookers.

There Is Still Time, But the Clock Is Running Out

Visit Seattle points out that World Cup bookings historically come in late, sometimes within the final two weeks before matches.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup saw nearly half of all hotel bookings come in the week before kickoff.

But with tickets for the USA match at Lumen Field starting above $1,200, and a city already dealing with a downtown that one European tourist this week described as feeling unsafe, Seattle has some work to do before June 11.

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