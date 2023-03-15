Why the Dre’Mont Jones Deal Should Overjoy Seattle Seahawks Fans

All Seattle Seahawks fans should be overjoyed by the recent signing of an ex-Denver Bronco to the team. No, THAT GUY is not back don't worry.

Seattle Seahawks Sign Denver Defensive Standout

The Seattle Seahawks have signed ex-Denver Bronco Defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones to a 3-year $51.5 million deal. Some Seahawks fans might not know who Dre'Mont Jones is, but that is going to change quickly.

He is probably the best defensive lineman that you do not know the name of, which is cliche but true. Why is the $51+ million deal great for the team and the fans of the Seahawks, let me explain.

Who is Dre'Mont Jones?

Dre'Mont Jones is a 6'3, 280-pound game wrecker that has earned a reputation for stuffing plays.

He was drafted in the 3rd round by Denver out of Ohio State in 2019. He has averaged over 6 sacks a season since 2020, and that is a lot for an interior lineman.

He has 22 sacks and 133 total tackles so far in the NFL and his production is not dropping off. The Seahawks might have just grabbed the guy they need in his prime.

Seahawks 2022 Defense Was Really Bad Against the Run

The Seattle Seahawks defense gave up a lot of yards on the ground last season. The Seahawks opponents in 2022 ran for 2,554 yards on 525 attempts and they were one of the worst in the NFL according to NFL.com.

Watching every game myself, it was painfully obvious the Seahawks had a hole in the center of the defense. Now that hole is plugged with $51 million dollars.

The Deal Breakdown: Why Seattle Got a Great Deal

$50+ million seems like a lot for a player you might not have heard of before, but believe me, this is a great deal. The $51.5 million deal was broken down by NBC. When you look at the actual numbers, the deal is really great for the Seahawks. It breaks down into 4 main points:

"(#1). Signing bonus: $20 million. (#2). 2023 base salary: $3 million, fully guaranteed. (#3). 2024 base salary: $11 million, $7 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing. The amount becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2024 waiver system. (#4). 2025 base salary: $16 million.

Jones can also make another $510,000 per year in per-game roster bonuses at $30,000 per game according to the reports. In the worst-case scenario, the Seahawks keep him for just 1 year earning $23 million.

My guess is that he will thrive in Seattle and play for the Seahawks for the entire 3-year deal.

Things Looking Bright for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023

The Seattle offense was a big surprise last season, and if the defense can get it together, they might have something brewing.

The only red flag with Jones was a hip injury last season that set him out for 5 weeks but did not need surgery and should have no effect in Seattle.

Getting a veteran presence that can stop the run and get more push from the center could prove to be just the thing this defense needed to turn the corner.

That and all the high draft picks Seattle is about to spend in the 2023 draft should get all Seattle Seahawks fans excited for next season to start.

If you have any doubts about how excited Jones is to be joining the Seahawks, the Tweet below says it all. Let's Go Seahawks!

