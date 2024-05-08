Blue Sports Car Thinks He Outran WSP but Forgot About Their Plane

I bet the driver of this blue sports sedan thought he got away from the Washington State Patrol after speeding away at triple-digit speeds but forgot a rather large detail.

Washington State Patrol Use Air Patrol to Track Down 100+ MPH Speeder

The driver of a blue Volkswagon GTI was speeding down SR-167 last week when they were spotted by a Washington State Patrol Trooper. The WSP Trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off instead driving the GTI at over 100 mph and attempting to lose the officer. I am sure the driver of the GTI thought he was pulling away from the Trooper, but instead, the Trooper was working with Washington State Patrol air support who was tracking the running vehicle safely from above.

Troopers Surround the Blue GTI in a Parking Lot

After the driver of the blue Volkswagon GTI thought he lost the officer, he pulled off SR-167 into a parking lot. The air support from above never lost sight of the GTI and was directing officers to their location the entire time. While the GTI was still in the parking lot, multiple Washington State Patrol Troopers surrounded the GTI and arrested the suspect without incident. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared the arrest on social media saying, "#Arrested. This driver fled from a trooper and was followed by @wastatepatrol aircraft reaching triple-digit speeds. Tracked to a parking lot where troopers were guided to and an arrest was made. This was on SR 167. #EyeInTheSky." Great job Washington State Patrol!