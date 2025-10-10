[Blewett Pass Update] No More Pilot Car, but are Crews Still Working

Travel over Blewett Pass is getting a little easier with the Washington State Department of Transportation announcing the pilot car escort on US-97 has been lifted.

That means traffic is once again moving freely in both directions, but there are still some important caveats you should be aware of.

Blewett Pass Fire Activity Still Ongoing

Even though the skies are clearer and the pilot car escort has been canceled, crews are still hard at work around the Labor Mountain Fire. It continues to burn near the highway, and drivers should expect flaggers and reduced speeds through the area.

Crews are still on site finishing cleanup and monitoring for flare-ups. WSDOT says several trailheads and campgrounds are still closed as a safety precaution until the fire zone is fully stabilized.

For now, patience is still key with flaggers directing traffic sometimes, with plenty of equipment and personnel working close to the road. The good news is that there is no more waiting in line for a pilot car, so the trip between Wenatchee and Cle Elum should feel a little more normal again.

WSDOT is Cautiously Returning Blewett Pass to Normal

The reopening marks a small step back toward normalcy after closures and smoky conditions, making travel through that area difficult. Remember that things can change quickly, and conditions could get worse again with flare-ups.

If you’re headed over Blewett this weekend, plan for extra time, keep your speed down, and stay alert for workers and changing visibility because of smoke. The area is still recovering, and a little caution will help everyone get where they are going safely.

