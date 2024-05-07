What Makes This Tiny, Private Hideaway in WA So Outrageous?

Nature lovers on a budget, this one's for you!

I feel like I need to trek to Port Townsend to stay at Zoey's Little Cabin in the Forest, a tiny home hosted by Lana. It's remote, yet, not far from town. Looks like a wonderful retreat. It's quiet, private, and secluded.

Zoe's little cabin is comfy and remote, with a great forest view. Nature right outside your large windows. Inside, a kitchenette and bathroom, outside a private shower and deck. Your own little retreat in the woods to enjoy and reflect. Please note that the cabin is detached from the main house by a 20' buffer.

According to the Airbnb listing, you don't want to miss the infamous outdoor shower.

The cabin is small, 10' x 12', packed with all the necessities to be comfortable. And, if you love company, sometimes, a friendly dog or two may visit.

The reviews are phenomenal!

We loved our stay here! The little cabin was adorable and perfect for the little time we spent there! The outdoor shower was so peaceful with the birds and frogs making noise in the woods. I hope I can stay here again soon! - Lindsey

A sweet, cozy cabin in the woods with everything we needed. Nice to be able to bring our dog. The outdoor shower was a delight, even on a winter morning. Close enough to town to get to all that Port Townsend has to offer and then retreat to the quiet. - Iris

To book this outrageously practical $84 a night deal, go here. Let's take a tour!

