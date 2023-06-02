Benton County Departments Make Local Kids Smile with Kids Day 2023

Benton County Fire & Police Kids Day 2023 Was a Success

The Benton County Fire & Police Departments took some time off Friday and instead fought to put smiles on the faces of local kids!

credit Facebook Benton County Wa Sheriff's Office credit Facebook Benton County Wa Sheriff's Office loading...

Kids Smile Big for Benton County Fire Kids Day 2023

This Friday, the Benton County Fire Department and Benton County Sheriff's Department took some time off for Kids Day 2023. The departments opened their doors to the community to show them both the training and the tools that they use daily on the job.

The members of Benton County Fire District 2 in Benton City hosted the event for kids this Friday in conjunction with the Coalition for a Healthy Benton City. The yearly event is completely free and an important step to building trust between the departments and the community they serve.

credit Facebook Benton County Fire Protection District 2 credit Facebook Benton County Fire Protection District 2 loading...

Kids Explored Both the Classroom and Equipment

During the Kids Day event this year, kids got to see all sides of what these different departments actually do. They spent time in the classroom and also got to climb on equipment and ask questions about what it is like to work for a police or fire department. The kids got to explore inside a fire truck and see what is inside of a police cruiser and an ambulance. See all the fun they had with the photo gallery below.