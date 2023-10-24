Hanford Students Claim Top Honors at the Tri-Cities International Film Festival

Hanford Students Claim Top Honors at the Tri-Cities International Film Festival

A group of Hanford Student Filmmakers takes home a top award at the Tri-Cities  International Film Festival.

A group of Hanford High School (Richland, Washington)  students took home a first-place award at the 15 annual Tri-Cities International Film Festival (TRIFI) this fall.

Student Media Production Club members at Hanford High received the award for their entry in the 72-hour film challenge. The award-winning film "Treasures of Yesterday" focuses on a student's memories of his girlfriend and is described as a genuine "tear-jerker."

The 72-Hour Film Challenge at the  Tri-Cities  International Film Festival

In the 72-hour film challenge, filmmaking teams have just one weekend to make a short film, and writing, shooting, and editing must be completed within a 72-hour window. The festival identifies the theme, a prop color, a gesture, and a line that must be included in all films in the 72-hour challenge category.

The TRIFI 72-hour Film Challenge requirements for 2023:

Theme: Buried Treasure
Color: Red
Line: “Is that part of the plan?”
Gesture: Pinky Swear (aka crossed pinky fingers)

 Watch "Treasures of Yesterday"  by the Student Media Production Club

View all the entries in the 72-Hour Film Challenge.

10 Great Short Films Made by Famous Directors

We've all seen our biggest directors' biggest movies, but these are the lesser known short films from directors like George Lucas, Christopher Nolan, and David Lynch.
Categories: education, Events, feature, Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA