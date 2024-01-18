WSP Warns WA Motorists To Do This Or Face A Fine…
Washington State Patrol is warning motorists to clear their windshields before driving.
It is not acceptable to clear just a portion of the front windshield. All windows need to be clear of snow and ice so you have a 360-degree clear view. According to Washington State Legislature RCW 46.37.410:
No person shall drive any motor vehicle with any sign, poster, or other nontransparent material upon the front windshield, side wings, or side or rear windows of such vehicle which obstructs the driver's clear view of the highway or any intersecting highway.
I'm reminded of the time a motorist was fined more than $500 for driving without clearing the snow off the windshield. The excuse given to the WSP Trooper was that the "wipers weren't working." 🙄
WSP Trooper Thorson posted Wednesday's accident totals throughout the area on Twitter:
There's more. Multiple Winter Storm Warnings are in effect through Thursday evening.
Please slow down. Allow plenty of distance between you and other vehicles. Leave earlier if you must. Allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination safely. Good luck with your commute.
