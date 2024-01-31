Woman Arrested By Richland Police After High-Speed Chase

A woman was arrested after attempting to elude Richland Police on Tuesday night.

Around 8 pm, a Richland Police Officer attempted to stop the female driver who was speeding on George Washington Way near McMurray Street. The woman evaded the officer and continued at a high rate of speed.

A few minutes later the same speeding vehicle was once again in the officer's view.

A second attempt was made by the Officer to stop the vehicle. The speeding vehicle made contact with the patrol vehicle before taking off again at a high speed into a residential area. Due to Washington law, the pursuit was terminated.

The suspect vehicle continued on before colliding in the 1900 block of Pine Street. The driver was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on multiple charges. The vehicle was impounded.

Read more from the Richland Police Department's Facebook.

