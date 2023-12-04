Washington May See A White Christmas This Year

We've had snow already this year, but, will we have snow for Christmas this year?

Growing up in Minnesota, the first snow was always exciting. We would be dismissed early from school and when enough snow accumulated, it was perfect for sliding down hills on our new sleds.

Canva

How much snow has accumulated in Washington since last Thursday?

That's a HUGE snow event. Now, what about snow on Christmas in Washington? Is it going to happen? According to the Farmers' Almanac:

The Pacific Northwest and the Southwest US are also expected to turn unsettled with possible snow over the high-terrain areas. Expect a white Christmas across the mountains and foothills, but not along coastal locations.

After a quick Google search of where the best places for a white Christmas are, Alaska was #1 with a 100% chance, followed by Duluth Minnesota at 92.2%, and Bozeman, Montana at 91.1%. The current threat in our forecast is for flooding. According to the NWS in Pendleton:

Canva

So, while we are going to experience various weather systems, the chance of Tri-Cities having snow on Christmas seems unlikely.

