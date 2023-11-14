WA Walmarts are Cracking Down on Shoplifters With New Technology
If you're thinking about stealing from Walmart, think again! Walmart is cracking down on shoplifters with new technology. A lot of thieves think they're getting away with stealing by using the self-check-out lines.
According to a report from USA-Today, retailers lost more than $112 Billion from stores in 2022. Walmart is the biggest retailer in the world and loses about $3 billion every year from theft.
One former Walmart employee on TikTok, says this is how they combat shoplifters:
Walmart employees carry hand-held devices called TC devices. They can detect what you are purchasing and how much each item costs.
If a Walmart employee suspects you are stealing, they can, and will pause your transaction. Then, it's up to you to figure it out. The point is: Do NOT steal from Walmart. Don't steal from any business.
At one point, the retailer was considering closing all self-checkouts.
Walmart estimates they lose $22 billion a year from honest self-checkout mistakes and from shoppers who "forget" to swipe items in their carts. The retailer pulled self-checkout lanes from three Albuquerque, New Mexico stores.
What are the most common items stolen from Walmart?
Cosmetics, small electronics, over-the-counter medication, toys, food, clothing, jewelry, and home goods, such as toilet paper and laundry soap are the most popular items people steal from the store
