Folks are already speculating if we are going to get a mild or wild winter here in the Tri-Cities.

El Niño Warning: Washington Could Be in for a Wild Winter

So far, we've got rain showers on tap for Wednesday, November 16th, with a 10% chance of snow, so we'll see if that really happens in the Columbia Basin.

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Snow or Rain? What El Niño Could Mean for Washington This Winter

I did a little digging because I feel like every three years we get a big dump of snow and a bitter, long winter in our community, so I was thinking maybe this is the year we get dumped on.

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Of course you can't predict the weather, but forecasters say we are in for a very strong El Niño this year, which usually means a warmer-than-average winter in Washington State.

What the 2026-27 winter outlook looks like according to Google:

November 2026: warmer-than-normal temperatures are favored across Washington. The current forecast through November 26 shows rain chances but no significant snow signal for the Tri-Cities.

December 2026: December is historically the snowiest month at the Tri-Cities Airport, averaging about 2.5 inches of snow.

January 2026: January could bring opportunities for colder weather and snow, although El Niño may limit snowfall overall.

If you're traveling the higher elevations, you can expect lots of snow, so always check the app before you head out.

For us in the Tri-Cities, we'll see if we get that 10% chance of snow this week. I'm still mowing my lawn, so I'm not sure if we'll see snow or not.