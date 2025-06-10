Tri-Cities WA in Transition: Rite Aid Shuts Doors on 2 Locations
As Rite Aid starts closing down stores around the country, Tri-Cities seemed to live a charmed life, as none of the Columbia Basin stores had made the closure list over the last few weeks.
Tri-Cities in Transition: Rite Aid Shuts Doors on 2 Locations
CVS is set to acquire 64 Rite Aid stores in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, as well as the pharmacy files for 625 locations in its existing footprint, but some Oregon and Washington stores are still slated to close over the next few months.
A new list of closures now includes two Tri-Cities locations
Closing Time: Rite Aid Bids Farewell to Two Tri-Cities Stores
Here are the current closures for Washington State:
4117 Kitsap Way - Bremerton
4920-A Evergreen Way - Everett
3909 Hoyt Ave - Everett
500 South Pioneer Way - Moses Lake
412 East College Way - Mt. Vernon
31645 State Route 20 - Oak Harbor
621 South Lincoln St. - Port Angeles
1630 South Grand Avenue - Pullman
8500 35th Avenue Ne - Seattle
520 West Washington Street - Sequim
1850 South Mildred Street - Tacoma
35013 Snoqualmie Pkwy – Snoqualmie
27000 Miller Bay Rd. Ne – Kingston
909 East Yelm Ave. – Yelm
1517 Commercial Ave. – Anacortes
608 W. Stanley St. – Granite Falls
609 Omache Drive – Omak
250 Basin St. SW – Ephrata
248 Bendigo Blvd S – North Bend
1509 Auburn Way South - Auburn
22117 SE 237th St - Maple Valley
900 East Meridian Suite 23 - Milton
3282 Bethel Road SE - Port Orchard
3840 Bridgeport Way West - University Place
Now you can add the Rite Aid locations on Steptoe Street in Kennewick and Lee Boulevard in Richland to the ever-growing list of Rite Aid closures in Washington State.
That will only leave three Rite Aid stores in the Tri-Cities, including a Pasco store.
The stores will remain open over the next few months as they transition prescriptions to other retail outlets, and we'll see if the new deal with CVS will also save some of these stores in the future.
