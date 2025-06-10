As Rite Aid starts closing down stores around the country, Tri-Cities seemed to live a charmed life, as none of the Columbia Basin stores had made the closure list over the last few weeks.

Tri-Cities in Transition: Rite Aid Shuts Doors on 2 Locations

CVS is set to acquire 64 Rite Aid stores in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, as well as the pharmacy files for 625 locations in its existing footprint, but some Oregon and Washington stores are still slated to close over the next few months.

A new list of closures now includes two Tri-Cities locations

Closing Time: Rite Aid Bids Farewell to Two Tri-Cities Stores

Here are the current closures for Washington State:

4117 Kitsap Way - Bremerton

4920-A Evergreen Way - Everett

3909 Hoyt Ave - Everett

500 South Pioneer Way - Moses Lake

412 East College Way - Mt. Vernon

31645 State Route 20 - Oak Harbor

621 South Lincoln St. - Port Angeles

1630 South Grand Avenue - Pullman

8500 35th Avenue Ne - Seattle

520 West Washington Street - Sequim

1850 South Mildred Street - Tacoma

35013 Snoqualmie Pkwy – Snoqualmie

27000 Miller Bay Rd. Ne – Kingston

909 East Yelm Ave. – Yelm

1517 Commercial Ave. – Anacortes

608 W. Stanley St. – Granite Falls

609 Omache Drive – Omak

250 Basin St. SW – Ephrata

248 Bendigo Blvd S – North Bend

1509 Auburn Way South - Auburn

22117 SE 237th St - Maple Valley

900 East Meridian Suite 23 - Milton

3282 Bethel Road SE - Port Orchard

3840 Bridgeport Way West - University Place

Now you can add the Rite Aid locations on Steptoe Street in Kennewick and Lee Boulevard in Richland to the ever-growing list of Rite Aid closures in Washington State.

That will only leave three Rite Aid stores in the Tri-Cities, including a Pasco store.

The stores will remain open over the next few months as they transition prescriptions to other retail outlets, and we'll see if the new deal with CVS will also save some of these stores in the future.

