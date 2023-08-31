5 Tri-Cities Brunch Spots That Will Wow Your Taste Buds

I've recently decided that I need to get out more to local Tri-Cities businesses.

My husband, Jeff and I love experiencing restaurants. And, there are a lot of those in Tri-Cities! Our favorite meal is breakfast. Recently, we had a wonderful brunch experience at Lu Lu Craft Bar and Kitchen in Richland. The coffee was piping hot and my scrambled eggs, bacon and potatoes were fantastic. Since it was brunch, Jeff enjoyed a classic cheeseburger. I noticed a lot of customers were sipping on mimosas. I inquired and learned from our server, that the bottomless mimosa is a popular choice. I ordered and it was the perfect compliment to my already tasty order. This got me wondering. There must be other restaurants serving brunch.

I asked on Facebook Where's the best brunch in Tri-Cities?

A lot of people answered with some really great responses. Some places I'm familiar with. Others, not so much. A newcomer to Tri-Cities is Bougie Brunch on Kennewick Avenue in Kennewick. It opened in 2022, serving everything from omelets to pancakes, french toast, sandwiches, salads, and a full menu of bougie drinks.

Another place recommended is the Lodge at Columbia Point, Drumheller's Food & Drink. This place has it all! Granola, yogurt, waffles, omelets, salads, and sandwiches. It's on the river in Richland, so there's an amazing view.

If you LOVE breakfast, check out some other restaurants in Tri-Cities serving delicious options.

