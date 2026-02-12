Tri-Cities Animal Control Proposes 5 Major Changes in 2026

It's easy to be upset about stray dogs and cats around the Tri-Cities, but pet overpopulation is a real concern here in the Tri-Cities.

Tri-Cities Animal Control Eyes 2026 Reforms

The City of Pasco is holding a meeting at 5:30 PM at Pasco City Hall on 2/12/26 to discuss the future of animal services in our region.

Pet Licensing, Seizure Rules Proposed in Tri-Cities

There are a few agenda items that you should know about as a pet owner that could affect you in the future.

As posted by Council member Leo Pareles on his Facebook page, here are a few changes that could happen:

Regional Pet Licensing

Implement tiered licensing rates

Incentivize spay/neuter compliance

Offer microchipping discounts

Support identification and return-to-owner efforts

Improve pet population control

Stronger Enforcement Language

Change code from “may” to “shall be seized and impounded” for animals injuring property

Develop a regional veterinarian-backed animal disposition plan

Adopt RCW 16.52 (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Regionally

Grant Animal Control Officers the necessary enforcement authority

Mandatory Spay/Neuter for Repeat Impounds

Require frequently impounded pets to be altered before redemption

Restrict Public Sales from Unregulated Sources

Implement regionwide limits to reduce impulse buying and abandonment

The biggest issue is spaying/neutering and keeping down the pet population in the Tri-Cities.

I've got my own opinions on some of these proposed changes, but the best thing you can do is attend the meeting and stay informed of these changes that could be coming in 2026 to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Tri-Cities Animal Control.