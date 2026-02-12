Tri-Cities Animal Control Proposes 5 Major Changes in 2026
It's easy to be upset about stray dogs and cats around the Tri-Cities, but pet overpopulation is a real concern here in the Tri-Cities.
Tri-Cities Animal Control Eyes 2026 Reforms
The City of Pasco is holding a meeting at 5:30 PM at Pasco City Hall on 2/12/26 to discuss the future of animal services in our region.
Pet Licensing, Seizure Rules Proposed in Tri-Cities
There are a few agenda items that you should know about as a pet owner that could affect you in the future.
As posted by Council member Leo Pareles on his Facebook page, here are a few changes that could happen:
Regional Pet Licensing
Implement tiered licensing rates
Incentivize spay/neuter compliance
Offer microchipping discounts
Support identification and return-to-owner efforts
Improve pet population control
Stronger Enforcement Language
Change code from “may” to “shall be seized and impounded” for animals injuring property
Develop a regional veterinarian-backed animal disposition plan
Adopt RCW 16.52 (Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Regionally
Grant Animal Control Officers the necessary enforcement authority
Mandatory Spay/Neuter for Repeat Impounds
Require frequently impounded pets to be altered before redemption
Restrict Public Sales from Unregulated Sources
Implement regionwide limits to reduce impulse buying and abandonment
The biggest issue is spaying/neutering and keeping down the pet population in the Tri-Cities.
I've got my own opinions on some of these proposed changes, but the best thing you can do is attend the meeting and stay informed of these changes that could be coming in 2026 to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Tri-Cities Animal Control.
