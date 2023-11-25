Suspect DUI Driver Arrested by RPD After Crash With Police Car

A man with two juveniles in his vehicle was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI.

Richland Police responded to a call of a suspected drunk driver near the boat launch on Columbia Park Trail/Columbia Center Boulevard. As Police attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, the driver tried to drive away.

As Richland Police performed a PIT Maneuver (Pursuit Intervention Technique) to get the vehicle to stop, the suspect's vehicle collided with a responding Richland Police Officer's vehicle.

The male suspect, two minor passengers, and the responding Richland Police Officer were all taken to a local hospital for minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for suspicion of DUI, eluding, and possible other charges.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office, and investigators are working to determine the relationship of the driver with the two minor females who were in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

