Company Recalls Cucumbers in Washington State: What You Need To Know

Just a heads up as you prepare for your holiday meals, one company is recalling cucumbers due to possible salmonella contamination in Washington State.



Possible Health Risks Due to Salmonella On Washington State Cucumbers

SunFed Produce, LLC (SunFed) is recalling all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers labeled with the “SunFed” label or in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.,”

The recalled cucumbers were sold between October 12, 2024, thru November 26, 2024, and are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The whole fresh American cucumbers were sold by SunFed and other importers and shipped to customers located in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington & Wisconsin and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan, & Ontario.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products may obtain additional information by contacting SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST.

“As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause,” said Craig Slate, President at SunFed. “Here at SunFed, food safety and consumer health and wellness have been our priorities for more than 30 years. We require all of our growers to strictly comply with the FDA food safety requirements.”

