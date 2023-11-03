4-Year Old Boy Dies After Tragic Attack By Family Dog

A 4-year old boy is dead after he was viciously attacked by a family dog on Halloween.

After receiving a call of a dog attack, the Spokane Police Department responded to the residence in the 900 block of East Walton Avenue. When Officers arrived just after 8 pm, they immediately began first aid, and care was taken over by the Spokane Fire Department and AMR. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The family attempted to protect the boy, resulting in the dog being severely injured.

The dog (reportedly a pit-bull mix) was injured and beyond help. The decision was made for the Officers to euthanize the dog at the scene. According to a statement by the Spokane Police Department:

At this time, there does not appear to be any criminality involved in the incident, rather it appears this was a tragic accident. This incident occurred in a residence, and was not related to trick-or-treating activity.

A fundraiser was created by a family member to help with expenses.

As of Thursday night, just over $9,000 was raised of the $10,000 goal. You can make a donation here.

