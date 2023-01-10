True or False: You Must Signal When Entering a Washington Roundabout
Do you have to signal when entering a roundabout in Washington?
According to WSDOT:
Once you see a gap in traffic, enter the circle and proceed to your exit. Make sure to stay in your lane as you navigate the roundabout, and look for pedestrians and use your turn signal before you exit.
The Tri-Cities has several roundabouts. The City of Kennewick offers the following.
Signaling at a Roundabout
All the normal rules of the road apply. It is very important to be courteous and signal your intentions as you approach and drive through the roundabout.
Through Movement: No Signal is required for through movement, it would be courteous to signal right at your exit.
Right Turn Movement: Signal a right turn on the approach and while in the roundabout.
Left or U-Turn Movement: Signal a left turn on the approach and while in the roundabout, signal right at your exit.
While signaling is helpful and considerate, it is NOT mandatory to signal when entering a roundabout in Washington. Drivers are advised to yield to traffic already in the roundabout. However, according to WSDOT, you are technically required to signal when exiting the roundabout.
Not everyone knows the rules when it comes to driving in roundabouts. I'm ok with a single roundabout. Then, there are multi-lane roundabouts. I see near misses often. Do you know how to maneuver a multi-lane roundabout? If roundabout driving stresses you out, check out the video below.