Kennewick’s Brandi’s Bakes Offers Sweet Treats for Half Off
Don’t Miss This Half-Off Deal at Brandi’s Bakes in Kennewick
It's another YUMMY deal for Seize The Deal this week in the Tri-Cities.
Half Off Cupcakes, Cookies, and More at Brandi’s Bakes
Say Hello to Brandi's Bakes in Kennewick.
Brandi's Bakes is a small batch bakery dedicated to creating fresh, handcrafted treats from real butter, rich chocolate, and a whole lot of love.
Combining time-tested family recipes that have been passed down through generations with only the best available ingredients creates the perfect balance of flavor and texture in every delectable bite.
From indulgent cupcakes and rich brownies to soft-baked cookies, classic banana bread, and warm, gooey cinnamon rolls, every item is baked to bring comfort, joy, and a touch of sweetness to your day.
Indulge in the power of a truly delicious treat with a $25 for $12.50 eVoucher to Brandi's Bakes.
This delicious deal kicks off Friday at 6 AM on seizethedeal.com, and you can save a bunch of money on some sweet treats from Brandi's Bakes in Kennewick.
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals