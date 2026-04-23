Kennewick’s Brandi’s Bakes Offers Sweet Treats for Half Off

Don’t Miss This Half-Off Deal at Brandi’s Bakes in Kennewick

It's another YUMMY deal for Seize The Deal this week in the Tri-Cities.

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Half Off Cupcakes, Cookies, and More at Brandi’s Bakes

Say Hello to Brandi's Bakes in Kennewick.

Brandi's Bakes is a small batch bakery dedicated to creating fresh, handcrafted treats from real butter, rich chocolate, and a whole lot of love.

Combining time-tested family recipes that have been passed down through generations with only the best available ingredients creates the perfect balance of flavor and texture in every delectable bite.

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From indulgent cupcakes and rich brownies to soft-baked cookies, classic banana bread, and warm, gooey cinnamon rolls, every item is baked to bring comfort, joy, and a touch of sweetness to your day.

Indulge in the power of a truly delicious treat with a $25 for $12.50 eVoucher to Brandi's Bakes.

This delicious deal kicks off Friday at 6 AM on seizethedeal.com, and you can save a bunch of money on some sweet treats from Brandi's Bakes in Kennewick.

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