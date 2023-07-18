National Night Out and City Fair Event in Richland on August 1st

Richland's National Night Out is set for Tuesday, August 1st at Howard Amon Park.

You're invited to this year's event which also includes the City Fair, from 5 pm to 7:30 pm near the Fingernail Stage. National Night Out is held the first Tuesday in August bringing residents and law enforcement together to focus on community safety. Get to know your neighbors and surroundings. Citizens will have the opportunity to visit with city department representatives, to learn more about city resources and services available.

What can attendees expect at this year's event?

The opening ceremony will begin at 5 pm on the Fingernail Stage. Following, kids 12 years-old and younger will complete a City Pass to be eligible for prizes. Live music will be provided by the Knutzen Brothers. There will be various food trucks and vendors, hands on activities, and raffle drawings for bikes

Richland Fire & Emergency Services will present HeartSafe Richland / Hands-Only CPR Training where kids and adults can easily learn this life-saving skill. The free demonstration will take place at the Fingernail Stage at 6:00 p.m.

Lee Boulevard at Amon Park Drive will be closed during the event to traffic.

Parking will be available near the Richland Community Center, along the park, as well as in the parking lot of City Hall at 625 Swift Boulevard. For more information, visit www.ci.richland.wa.us/nno or follow City of Richland on Facebook.

