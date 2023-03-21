What Makes This Tiny, Private Hideaway in WA So Outrageous?
Nature lovers on a budget, this one's for you!
I feel like I need to trek to Port Townsend to stay at Zoey's Little Cabin in the Forest, a tiny home hosted by Lana. It's remote, yet, not far from town. Looks like a wonderful retreat. It's quiet, private, and secluded.
Zoe's little cabin is comfy and remote, with a great forest view. Nature right outside your large windows. Inside, a kitchenette and bathroom, outside a private shower and deck. Your own little retreat in the woods to enjoy and reflect. Please note that the cabin is detached from the main house by a 20' buffer.
According to the Airbnb listing, you don't want to miss the infamous outdoor shower.
Port Townshend Tiny Private Cabin is a Practical Place
The cabin is small, 10' x 12', packed with all the necessities to be comfortable. And, if you love company, sometimes, a friendly dog or two may visit.
The reviews are phenomenal!
Lana’s cabin is darling! The perfect secluded, forest stay. The shower was so hot. I have to admit I was worried as someone who doesn’t like the cold, but it was magical. Showering outside in the forest is a must experience! Waking up with the curtains pulled back, to see old forest trees was wonderful too. Will recommend to friends and fam! - Riley
Lana’s place was just adorable! It was the perfect weekend getaway for us. Lana was so welcoming and made it easy to communicate. The outdoor shower was wonderful, especially while it was raining! Her house is in a lovely secluded forest, we enjoyed listening to the birds and sounds of the trees. - Camren
To book this outrageously practical $84 a night deal, go here.