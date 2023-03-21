What Makes This Tiny, Private Hideaway in WA So Outrageous?

Nature lovers on a budget, this one's for you!

Get our free mobile app

I feel like I need to trek to Port Townsend to stay at Zoey's Little Cabin in the Forest, a tiny home hosted by Lana. It's remote, yet, not far from town. Looks like a wonderful retreat. It's quiet, private, and secluded.

Airbnb-Lana Airbnb-Lana loading...

Zoe's little cabin is comfy and remote, with a great forest view. Nature right outside your large windows. Inside, a kitchenette and bathroom, outside a private shower and deck. Your own little retreat in the woods to enjoy and reflect. Please note that the cabin is detached from the main house by a 20' buffer.

Lana-Airbnb Lana-Airbnb loading...

According to the Airbnb listing, you don't want to miss the infamous outdoor shower.

Port Townshend Tiny Private Cabin is a Practical Place Zoey's Little Cabin in Port Townsend is practical for those on a budget. Coming in at just $84 a night, you'll be pleased at what's packed into this place. It's well-known for its outdoor shower. It's remote, yet just 6 miles from town. The cabin is complete with a double bed, a kitchenette with refrigerator, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, electric skillet, sink and more.

The cabin is small, 10' x 12', packed with all the necessities to be comfortable. And, if you love company, sometimes, a friendly dog or two may visit.

The reviews are phenomenal!

Lana’s cabin is darling! The perfect secluded, forest stay. The shower was so hot. I have to admit I was worried as someone who doesn’t like the cold, but it was magical. Showering outside in the forest is a must experience! Waking up with the curtains pulled back, to see old forest trees was wonderful too. Will recommend to friends and fam! - Riley Lana’s place was just adorable! It was the perfect weekend getaway for us. Lana was so welcoming and made it easy to communicate. The outdoor shower was wonderful, especially while it was raining! Her house is in a lovely secluded forest, we enjoyed listening to the birds and sounds of the trees. - Camren

To book this outrageously practical $84 a night deal, go here.

Relaxation & Rejuvenation Await You at Remote Paradise in Naches, WA It's just what the doctor ordered...and it's in Naches, WA. The 2-bedroom-1 bathroom rental can accommodate 6 guests. The property features a private deck and hot tub. The living room has a queen sleeper sofa. There's also a washer and dryer for your convenience.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.