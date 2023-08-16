Peek Inside Impressive, Massive, Riverside Home in Pasco Up for Auction

This massive-million dollar riverfront home can belong to you at a steal!

The huge home (located at 4606 West River Blvd. in Pasco) will sell at public auction on Thursday, September 14th at 7 pm by Musser Bros. The 5-bedroom, 7-bath home (1,748 Sq Ft) sits on a 1.07-acre lot. According to the listing with Zillow:

Enjoy in-floor hydronic radiant heat throughout (including all bathrooms and garages), separate AC ducts, Rumford wood burning fireplace in the great room, and Columbia River water views through oversized Pella windows and a wraparound river-view deck. Most interior walls are non-weight bearing to allow customization by the new owners.

Should you provide the winning offer, you'll enjoy a full spa and sauna all with scenic river views, and more! Check out all the highlights.

The master suite features a gas fireplace, walk-in closets river-view jacuzzi tub and doorless shower, toilet and bidet. The home has a walk-in wine cellar, 4 guest suites, and an office. There are walk-in storage areas too. One guest suite has its own kitchenette. Another features a Japanese Zen garden with a full spa, Finnish sauna, steam room, and multi-jet walk-in showers. There's a 6 bay garage with its own oil change area, EV charging station, and an indoor heated dog kennel with fenced yard access.

Mark the date: Thursday, September 14th:

The home is scheduled to sell at Public Auction at the property at 7 pm. (4606 W River Blvd, Pasco, WA 99301)

