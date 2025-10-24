Pasco Police Remind Drivers to Lock Up and Prevent Vehicle Thefts This Fall

It's that time of year when the cold weather tempts you to warm up your car unattended.

I once got in my truck and smelled cigarette smoke and realized that I needed to keep my truck locked up.

As Temperatures Drop, Vehicle Theft Risks Rise — Pasco Police Share Tips

In a posting from the Pasco Police Department, the department is reminding everyone to take a few extra precautions to help prevent vehicle-related thefts.

It's tempting, but no one wants to walk outside and find their car missing on a cold, chilly morning, so here are a few tips to keep you and your vehicle safe from theft.

Fall Weather Brings Rise in Vehicle Thefts: Here’s How to Stay Safe

Pasco Police encourage everyone to:

Lock your doors, even if you’re stepping away for just a minute.

Remove or conceal valuables such as purses, electronics, and loose change.

Park in well-lit areas whenever possible.

Pasco Police have also reported a rise in thefts from unlocked vehicles and cars with valuables left in plain sight during the colder months. Even a few seconds is all it takes for someone to spot an opportunity.

So, as it gets colder here in the Tri-Cities, the Pasco Police have some good tips and guidelines that you can use to avoid vehicle theft.

