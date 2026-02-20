Parker is our Tri-Cities Adoptable Pet of the Week – She Loves People and Peace

What a sweet, gorgeous girl we have up for adoption from our friends at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Say hello to Parker!

Parker’s story began in a school yard, where she was picked up by Animal Control — and this 36-pound Husky–German Shepherd mix has been quietly waiting for her fresh start ever since.

Her past may be a mystery, but one thing is certain: she’s ready to trade uncertainty for a home of her own.

She’s a calm, thoughtful girl who doesn’t feel the need to compete with the chorus of barking dogs around her.

While others jump for attention, Parker rests peacefully and observes, letting her gentle presence speak for itself.

Step outside with her, though, and she transforms into a happy, engaged companion.

She walks beautifully on leash, staying close at your side, attentive and responsive, occasionally breaking into the cutest little trot when she’s feeling especially cheerful.

Outdoors is where her joyful side shines. Parker truly loves people, leaning in for pets and soaking up praise and attention.

She had a blast with squeaky toys, celebrating by rolling in the grass with pure happiness. She’s also very food-motivated — great news for anyone excited to continue her training — and she rides wonderfully in the car.

She hopped right in without hesitation and was perfectly content to stay, needing a little encouragement (and treats) to hop back out.

Parker is spayed and ready to go home today. Her history with other dogs or cats is unknown, but she is available for meet-and-greets for anyone wanting to see this clever, loyal girl in action.

Her adoption fee is $50. She will go home spayed, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, and treated for fleas, ticks, and worms.

If you would like to meet or adopt Parker, follow this link for more information.