Ghost in the Mustang? Pasco Police Hunt for Missing Driver After Crash

One of my favorite follows on Facebook is the Pasco Police Department, and they've posted another amusing alert for a missing "ghost" driver of a wrecked Mustang.

Blue Mustang Smashes Fences, Disappearing Driver Adds Mystery to Pasco Crash

Pasco Police are investigating a bizarre overnight crash in which a blue Ford Mustang tore through multiple fences, narrowly avoided an electrical pole, and came to rest on a patch of grass outside the Inspire Development Center on Court Street.

According to police, at about 1 a.m. on September 28, Officer Ghiorso attempted to stop the vehicle after observing it run a stop sign.

Pasco Police Investigating Crash Into Fences, Driver Nowhere to Be Found

Instead of pulling over, the driver sped off, crashing through a fence and into a wooden pillar, then smashing through a second chain-link fence before finally stopping.

When officers reached the wrecked car, the driver was gone. Despite searching the area and visiting the registered owner’s address, police were unable to locate the person behind the wheel.

Here's the kicker for you: the registered owner later told officers he believed his car was at his house ( which it wasn’t) and did not respond to the crash scene as promised.

Hmm. It sounds a little fishy, so Pasco Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash (Pasco Case 25-052057) or video footage from the Inspire Development Center is asked to call Non-Emergency Dispatch at 509-628-0333.

