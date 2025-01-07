credit: west richland police department credit: west richland police department loading...

West Richland Police’s “Bait Dog” Lucias Saves Lost Black Lab

This heartwarming story will get you. A lost black lab was rescued by "bait dog" Lucias in West Richland according to the police report.



If you have ever tried to catch your dog, you take out another dog to get them and that's exactly what the West Richland Police Department decided to do and it worked like a charm!

credit: west richland police credit: west richland police loading...

Get our free mobile app

Here's the sad news behind this dumping: I need your help in locating the reported male and female responsible for tossing this dog out of their 4-door light colored sedan on December 30th, at approximately 12:30pm-1pm. Involved dog, a black lab unaltered male type, spent 5 days in the cold fleeing from humans in the area. He appears to be around 1 year old and is skinny.

Within about 15 minutes of Lucias's arrival in the area, the dog was safely contained by his human handler. This makes for about 40 total dogs that Lucias has caught throughout his life. He is a 10 year old confident Corgi/Heeler mix used by animal control to contain terrified dogs. Let's give him a round of "apaws".

If you have ring video footage in the below neighborhood of Northlake Drive or any information about the humans responsible for this, please call ACCO 509-967-7112 reference WRPD 25-0082.

I can't believe some people, some days you see the worst in people. Luckily Lucias's was on the case and managed to help the West Richland Police Department - Good Job Lucias - Good Boy!

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals