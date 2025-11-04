Temporary Lane Closures Set Thursday on George Washington Way

Traffic in Richland will get a little more hectic on Thursday, November 6th, with another lane closure planned for George Washington Way.

The City of Richland says crews will be working on the South George Washington Way Improvements Project this week, which means the outside southbound lane (on the west side) and the west leg of the Aaron Drive/Adams Street intersection will be closed for some asphalt patching.

City of Richland via press release City of Richland via press release loading...

George Washington Way Lane Closures Planned for Thursday

Get our free mobile app

During this time:

The west leg of Aaron Drive / Adams Street will be closed.

Southbound traffic on George Washington Way will be reduced to one lane.

The northbound left turn lane into Aaron Drive will also be closed.

Detour: Access to Aaron Drive will be maintained via Goethals Drive and Comstock Street, following the same detour route implemented earlier this week during the previous Aaron Drive closure.

Road Work to Close Lanes Thursday on George Washington Way

The City of Richland is advising drivers to follow detour signs and always be vigilant of closures, and as always, have patience, as these closures are temporary.

READ NEXT: Police Report Another Pedestrian Hit Near Downtown Richland