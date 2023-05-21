Kennewick Police Investigating Biker Death, Do You Know Anything?

Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help in a vehicular homicide investigation.

Just after 4 am Saturday, Police responded to the 2600 block of West 4th Avenue for an unresponsive male on the sidewalk.

The reporting party advised that there was a bicycle next to the victim. Before the Police arrived, an unknown male arrived at the scene and told the reporting party that he knew the victim and would secure the bike for the man. When officers arrived, the bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

After investigation, it appears that 32-year-old Terry Barnhart was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing his death. Police believe the unknown man who walked away with the bicycle did so in good faith. However, Police need the bike for evidence.

If you know where the bicycle is, a mountain bike style that was recently spray-painted blue, please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can also be provided online, here.

