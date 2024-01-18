Kennewick Police Need Your Help to ID 2 Suspects
Kennewick Police Detectives are hoping someone can identify these two suspects.
Get our free mobile app
On Saturday, January 6th, the men were seen leaving the 8800 block of West Imnaha in a car. The two males attempted to gain entry through a gate of a residence. Witnesses didn't recognize the males and don't believe them to be from the neighborhood.
Take a closer look. The quality of the images is better than most security footage. Surely, someone knows something about this pair. If you can identify the suspects, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at kpdtips.com
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda
LOOK: The biggest scams today and how you can protect yourself from them
Using data from the BBB Scam Tracker Annual Risk Report, Stacker identified the most common and costly types of scams in 2022.
LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now
Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin.
Gallery Credit: Stacker