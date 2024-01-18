Kennewick Police Need Your Help to ID 2 Suspects

Kennewick Police Facebook Kennewick Police Facebook loading...

Kennewick Police Detectives are hoping someone can identify these two suspects.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday, January 6th, the men were seen leaving the 8800 block of West Imnaha in a car. The two males attempted to gain entry through a gate of a residence. Witnesses didn't recognize the males and don't believe them to be from the neighborhood.

Take a closer look. The quality of the images is better than most security footage. Surely, someone knows something about this pair. If you can identify the suspects, please call Kennewick Police at 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at kpdtips.com

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old. Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda