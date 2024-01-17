Kennewick Market Opens Doors Providing Shelter From The Cold

Restoration Market has turned into a warming center for those in need of shelter from the cold.

Restoration Community Impact is a non-profit located at 4000 West Clearwater avenue, Suite 110 in Kennewick 99336. Restoration Market is normally open Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 pm - 4 pm, Thursday from 1 pm-5 pm, and of Friday from 12 pm-4 pm. However, due to the extremely cold temperatures since January 11th, the market has been operating as an overnight shelter. An average of 50 to 100 people walk through the doors to receive a hot meal and a safe stay. Not all stay overnight.

Marlando and Stephanie Sparks invited community members to participate and lend support offering local resources. According to a Restoration Community Impact Facebook post:

Your Organization's Unique Contribution is Essential! This is a direct call to community organizations - your collaboration is vital for positive change.

Restoration Market will open reopen market on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Ben Franklin Transit provides transportation to local warming centers and posted:

Temporary warming centers are located in Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland. You can get the complete list here.

