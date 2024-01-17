Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Delays 1/17/24
Here Are The Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Delays For January 17th 2024
We've got several delays and closures this morning, here is our list so far.
We'll continue to update the list as we get more information.
• Columbia Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:39 AM
• North Franklin Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Tri-Tech Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:18 AM
• Goldendale Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 16th, 08:56 PM
• Kahlotus School District - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:33 AM
• Paterson Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. Sonova kids please meet at 100 Circles office. More Info Here UPDATE Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:21 AM
• Prescott Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Pick up times will be two hours later. All classes will start at 10:20 AM. Posted: Tue. 16th, 02:17 PM
• Prosser Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM Tri-Tech, No Breakfast
• East Valley Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 17th, 04:48 AM
• Grandview Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. No AM Sped Preschool, No AM YV Tech. Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:01 AM
• Granger Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Breakfast will not be served today due to the delay. Posted: Wed. 17th, 04:47 AM
• Mabton Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No preschool. Wednesday early release remains as usual. More Info Here Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:00 AM
• Mt Adams Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late Posted: Wed. 17th, 04:47 AM
• Selah Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 17th, 04:57 AM
• Sunnyside Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Wed. 17th, 04:59 AM
• Wapato Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No 1-hour Early Release this Afternoon Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:19 AM
• West Valley Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes. West Valley Schools are on time (regular schedule) for Wed, Jan. 17, 2024. Buses will use alternate routes and bus stops, AM & PM. More Info Here Posted: Wed. 17th, 04:50 AM
• Yakima Sch. Dist. - AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Routes 2 and 8 only. More Info Here Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:15 AM
• Zillah Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Zillah School District is on a 2 hour delay today for TK-12th grade. No Developmental Preschool. Buses will run 2 hours late. Snow routes are in effect.
