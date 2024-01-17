Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Delays 1/17/24

Here Are The Tri-Cities and Eastern Washington School Delays For January 17th 2024

We've got several delays and closures this morning, here is our list so far.



We'll continue to update the list as we get more information.

• Columbia Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:39 AM

• North Franklin Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No Tri-Tech Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:18 AM

• Goldendale Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Buses on snow routes Posted: Tue. 16th, 08:56 PM

• Kahlotus School District - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:33 AM

Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:01 AM Grandview Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. No AM Sped Preschool, No AM YV Tech.

Posted: Wed. 17th, 04:47 AM Granger Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Breakfast will not be served today due to the delay.

Posted: Wed. 17th, 05:19 AM Wapato Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No 1-hour Early Release this Afternoon

Zillah Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Zillah School District is on a 2 hour delay today for TK-12th grade. No Developmental Preschool. Buses will run 2 hours late. Snow routes are in effect.