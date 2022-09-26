Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced they are renaming almost 650 geographic features on Federal Lands, such as creeks, lakes, and peaks, due their original names being deemed offensive to Native Americans.
Washington State will see 19 such name changes from the Western side to the Eastern side. All of the geographic features had the same name in their title "squaw". Regardless of how the term originated, it has been viewed as offensive for some time by Native American tribes and groups.
The following are the new names of the 19 geographic features in Washington State:
Big Joes Creek in Clallum County
Gathering Creek in the Olympic Wilderness
Gee Island near Mt. St. Helens
Aalvic Wahtum Lake in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Pataniks Pushtye Butte in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Timla Wapykt Creek in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Shluxiksikswana Creek in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Kiya Lake in the Snoqualmie National Forest
Nosh Nosh Wahtum in the Snoqualmie National Forest
Wowpu-tushwa Lake in the Wenatchee National Forest
Swaram Creek Ridge in the Okanogan National Forest
Condon Mountain on the Colville Reservation
Gooseberry Creek in the Okanogan National Forest
Snqílt Creek in the Colville National Forest
Galena Valley in the Kaniksu National Forest
Laupp Canyon just south of the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area
Sq'wanana Islands along the Columbia River in Klickitat County
Wenaha Peak in the Umatilla National Forest
South Tucannon Spring in the Umatilla National Forest