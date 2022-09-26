Popular Pasco Cheese Steaks Shop Expanding to New Kennewick Location
Brother's Cheese Steaks has moved to a new location in Kennewick.
The popular sandwich shop is now open at 8524 West Gage Boulevard, Suite A4 in Kennewick, WA 99336. A soft opening was held last Friday.
Brothers Cheese Steaks was originally formed by three people passionate about business, food, and the community. The business began in 2018 with a pop-up tent and then moved into a location in Pasco as a walk-in and pick-up sandwich shop.
A drive-thru will soon be added to the new Gage Boulevard shop and a second location is planned for the CRW Market.
According to the Facebook page:
To be across the Street from Costco. I don't know if I could have dreamt this any better. God is Real and dreams do come true!!! My favorite line from my customers is. How did 2 Mexicans outside Philadelphia make the best cheese steaks? I want to tell them, I don't know, but here is the truth. Passion, LOVE, showing up every day even when I didn't want to, and one more thing was hard work. (Take it one day at a time)
In an interview, owner Mario Quintero said the expansion was a long time in the works and he's "super excited" about the new Kennewick location.
The Brothers Cheese Steaks' official grand opening on Gage Boulevard is scheduled for Sunday, October 2nd. Brothers is also looking to hire employees. You can find more information here.