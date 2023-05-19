Is Lane Splitting Legal in Washington State?

What Is Lane Splitting And Is It Legal In Washington State?

It might be an unfamiliar term to you if you don't own a motorcycle but you see it often in the state of Washington.



Is Lane Splitting Dangerous For Motorcyclists In Washington State?

What is lane splitting you ask?

Lane splitting, also known as lane filtering or white-lining, refers to the practice of riding a motorcycle between lanes of slow-moving or stopped traffic on a roadway.

It involves the motorcycle maneuvering through the space between vehicles in adjacent lanes, effectively creating an additional lane of travel.

Lane splitting is typically done by motorcyclists to bypass congested traffic and reach their destination more efficiently.

It allows motorcycles to take advantage of their smaller size and maneuverability to navigate through tight spaces that larger vehicles cannot easily access. By moving between lanes, motorcycles can often avoid being stuck in long lines of traffic.

Lane splitting is allowed in some forms in California but what about Washington State?

You've seen motorcycles zip down the middle of the highway in between vehicles but is it legal in the State of Washington?

There have been many bills introduced going back to 2019 for the legalization of lane splitting but at this time, it remains illegal to lane split in Washington State.

According to the website colburnlaw.com, it will cost a motorcyclist who breaks the law, a $136 fine. If you are caught, they might add reckless driving to the ticket as well.

At the time of the writing of this article, it still remains illegal but maybe in the future, lane splitting might be legal in Washington State.

