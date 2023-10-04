Governor Jay Inslee signed a warrant that will send Shanna Lee Gardner to Florida to face murder charges. The woman was taken into custody at her West Richland home on August 17th.

Get our free mobile app

Gardner-Fernandez is charged in the killing of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan. Extradition papers were signed on September 26th that will send the woman to Florida, where she's charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a felony, and child abuse.

Gardner-Fernandez is accused of orchestrating the shooting death of her ex-husband in 2022. Bridegan was shot several times at close range on February 16th. His the 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat of his SUV. She was not injured.

34-year old Mario Fernandez faces the same charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both if they're convicted.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine