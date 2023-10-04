Governor Signs Warrant, West Richland Woman Charged in Murder
Governor Jay Inslee signed a warrant that will send Shanna Lee Gardner to Florida to face murder charges. The woman was taken into custody at her West Richland home on August 17th.
Gardner-Fernandez is charged in the killing of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan. Extradition papers were signed on September 26th that will send the woman to Florida, where she's charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit a felony, and child abuse.
Gardner-Fernandez is accused of orchestrating the shooting death of her ex-husband in 2022. Bridegan was shot several times at close range on February 16th. His the 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat of his SUV. She was not injured.
34-year old Mario Fernandez faces the same charges. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for both if they're convicted.
