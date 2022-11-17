Legendary Goonies House for Sale in Oregon-$1.65 Million
Another famous movie house is now on the market for a cool $1.65 million.
The Goonies was filmed at the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house the home in Astoria, Oregon. The restored house (built in 1896) comes with unbelievable Pacific Ocean views. The iconic home looks out over the Columbia River. Word has it, there's a ladder to the attic. The asking price is $1.65 million.
The classic 1985 film, "The Goonies" is about a group of misfit kids who live in a neighborhood known as "The Goon Docks."
Within 72 hours of its listing, real estate broker Jordan Miller said that he's been inundated with calls and inquiries about the property. Miller said that he's not looking for just any buyer, “It has to be someone who appreciates this movie and the history of this movie and this beautiful town." The house next door is also up for sale at $500K.
The Goonies house is located at 368 38th Street and is owned by Sandi Preston, who was a fan of the movie. She would host impromptu tours of the home at times. However, fans became abusive, littering on the grounds, and were bothersome to neighbors. Preston stopped hosting tours. To stop people from coming to the house, signs have been posted telling people to stay away. A blue tarp now covers the home so Preston can still have some sort of privacy. She hopes that whoever purchases the home will enjoy it as much as she has.
