What Most People Get Wrong About Golf Cart Laws in the Tri-Cities

I saw a recent posting in a West Richland Facebook group where a neighbor was asking about underage children riding around the streets in a golf cart.

Are Golf Carts Street Legal in the Tri-Cities? Here’s the Answer

The poster was met with some resistance, with people calling them out to mind their own business, but the poster did raise a few good questions about the legalities of golf carts on public streets in the Tri-Cities, and I'm here to answer those questions for you.

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Tri-Cities Golf Cart Laws Explained: Where You Can (and Can’t) Ride

Normally, golf carts aren't allowed on public streets. Under RCW 46.08.175, golf carts are only allowed on public roads if the city/county has created a “golf cart zone.”

You might see them in neighborhoods that have golf courses and on private property, but overall, golf carts aren't allowed on public streets.

READ MORE: 10 Of the Wackiest Laws in Washington State Worth Checking Out

Also, another point was brought up on the Facebook posting, and that was the age of the golf cart driver.

Legally, golf cart drivers need to be 16 years of age or older with a driver's license and have completed a driver's education course.

The bottom line, you can't just cruise around the Tri-Cities in a golf cart on public roads.

Each town has its own rules, so you might want to dig deeper into the situation, but overall, there is a reason why you don't see golf carts zipping all over the Tri-Cities.