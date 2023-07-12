Even After Recent CME Media Still Wrong

As I wrote yesterday, the Legacy Media and their ensign wasps (beneficial parasites) have been reporting for nearly a week that we here in the northwest, as well as numerous other states in more southern lying latitudes, are about to experience the northern lights tomorrow. Those reports are quite dubious and easily dis-proven.

That being said, there have been 3 M-Class solar flares since the writing of that story. One of those flares (the most recent) actually produced a "halo coronal mass ejection," one which is far wider than a typical example of the phenomenon. That does not mean it is in any way a more powerful event; merely a wide one.

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov https://www.swpc.noaa.gov loading...

In the above chart, the three M-Class flares can been seen. The spike on the far right is the flare which produced the coronal mass ejection. Interestingly, all three of these flares were from the same sun spot, which is emerging on the north end of the incoming Earth facing side of the sun. Despite the flare not being faced toward Earth, it did cause a coronal mass ejection which seems to have quite a wide berth. Observe the time stamp in the bottom left corner of the following three images, and also notice that you can clearly see the width of the coronal mass ejection; across the surrounding area...

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov https://www.swpc.noaa.gov loading...

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov https://www.swpc.noaa.gov loading...

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov https://www.swpc.noaa.gov loading...

Albeit headed in a mostly southern direction, the coronal mass ejection is wide enough that a significant portion of it is headed towards Earth.

According to the most recent enlil spiral released from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's space weather website, we can expect the impact sometime on Friday. The two pictures below show the potential.

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov https://www.swpc.noaa.gov loading...

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov https://www.swpc.noaa.gov loading...

As you can see in the time stamp top center, impact is estimated at 8pm GMT. That translates to around noon Pacific.

The incoming coronal mass ejection is of modest strength, being from a mid-level M-Class flare. Despite the fact that the overall size of the coronal mass ejection is wide, it shouldn't hold the potential for visible northern lights for us in the northern states.

If it were to combine with enhanced solar winds from a coronal hole it could produce a nice light show for us in the northwest. Though, being there is an absence of said coronal hole and associated enhanced solar winds, we more than likely will not get the visual treat. Beyond that, the fact that it will be interacting with Earth in the middle of the day here in the northwest further negates the minimal impact it will have upon our magnetic field. At least for us.

Again, as I stated yesterday, I am quite befuddled as to why so many news outlets continue to report that we will see the norther lights when they have absolutely no evidence to make such a claim.

At this point I'm beginning to believe that it is simply a case of lazy journalism... which, I suppose, is better than the yellow variety.

Be well.

Oh, and here's a link to the story written yesterday, which I am referencing.