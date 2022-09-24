The Walla Walla Community has come together with a fundraiser to help an injured WSP Trooper.

We are also asking for prayers for a full recovery for trooper Atkinson and his family.

Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot in the face on Thursday, as he was responding to a call in Walla Walla. According to a Facebook post by Hot Mama's Espresso, they're a drop-off location for anyone who would like to contribute donations. It reads that Atkinson has a wedding planned for the summer of 2023.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up for contributions for Trooper Atkinson.

On September 22nd we were once again reminded of how dangerous the profession of law enforcement can be when Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was ambushed in his patrol car in Walla Walla. We are reminded of how strong and resolute our Law enforcement can be when Trooper Dean Atkinson though being shot in the face, found the strength to drive himself to the hospital.

The Trooper has an upcoming wedding planned with his bride-to-be Meagan next summer. The organizer of the fundraiser, Jenny Mayberry, hopes the community will rally together to help the five-year veteran of the Washington State Patrol on his road to recovery.

If you'd like to contribute to WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson's care and/or upcoming wedding, click the tab below.

WSP Trooper GoFundMe

