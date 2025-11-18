Traffic Impacts on South George Washington Way: November 19–26

Construction is always a pain, but there is light at the end of the tunnel for the work on George Washington Way in Richland.

Lane Closures Along South George Washington Way

In a new update on Facebook from the City of Richland, you can expect some detours and delays starting on November 19th.

Get our free mobile app

Here is what you can expect from the delays and detours, and a timeline provided by the City of Richland:

Daily Northbound lane closures will see periodic right-lane closures each day beginning at 9:00 a.m.

City of Richland via press release City of Richland via press release loading...

Crews Begin Week-Long Work on Key Richland Corridor

On November 19th, you'll see all-day work that includes the Northbound left-turn lane to Aaron Drive being closed. Southbound far-left through lane closed (For curb patching work).

Expect overnight Work: Nov. 19–20 (9 p.m.–5 a.m.): Flaggers will control the George Washington Way/Columbia Point Drive intersection during the traffic signal transition. Striping adjustments will also occur.

Southbound Lane Closures Near Aaron Dr. will occur from November 21 and November 24–26 for signal removal and patching.

Columbia Point Drive Closure will see closure on Wednesday, Nov. 26. Beginning at 9 a.m., Columbia Point Drive will close at George Washington Way for final patching.



Southbound left turn to Columbia Point Drive will also close.



Detour via Comstock St. & Bradley Blvd.

All this information was provided by the City of Richland. As always, watch out for flaggers and watch for road signs to direct you where you need to go during the construction.

Read More: Why Kennewick's 395 Highway Needs A Massive Roundabout