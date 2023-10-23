Fall is in the air in Central and Eastern Washington.

Fall is here! The cool, crisp air, pumpkin spice, football, cozy fires, and exploding colors of the fall leaves help make this time of year so special.

Leavenworth, Washington, is filled with the exploding colors of the fall season.

Leavenworth in Central Washington is alive with all the colors of fall. On a recent adventure to Leavenworth, I was able to document the beauty of the reds, oranges, and yellows. The cute little town in the Cascade Mountains is also a very doable drive from the Tri-Cities. Most can get there in about 2.5-3 hours.

Fall on the Icicle River (Photo: Credit M. Parnell) Fall on the Icicle River

(Photo: Credit M. Parnell) loading...

The Icicle River outside of town presents a beautiful setting for the fall colors that contrast with turquoise waters.

Fall on the Icicle River (Photo: Credit M. Parnell) Fall on the Icicle River

(Photo: Credit M. Parnell) loading...

Fall leaves break up the emerald green of Washington's famous Evergreen pine trees.

Fall colors near blackbird Island (Photo: Credit M. Parnell) (Photo: Credit M. Parnell) Fall colors near Blackbird Island

(Photo: Credit M. Parnell) loading...

Located close to Leavenworth's Downtown is Blackbird Island. The short nature trail is a great way to stroll and take in the colors and fall air in between eating some great Bavarian food or celebrating Oktoberfest. Prost!

Fall colors near blackbird Island (Photo: Credit M. Parnell) (Photo: Credit M. Parnell)

Fall along the riverbank (Photo: Credit M. Parnell) loading...

Fall colors near a picturesque river bank. Imagine taking in the colors and reading a good book on the bank as the water swishes past you.

See the fall colors before they are gone.

Poet Robert Frost reminds us that the colors of fall won't stay long in his poem Nothing Gold Can Stay.

Nothing Gold Can Stay

Nature's first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leaf's a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day.

Nothing gold can stay.

— Robert Frost

So get out there and see the colors this fall!