After Many Years in Business, a Popular Tri-Cities Store Has Closed

Garrison's Home Appliance Center in Kennewick is closed.

After serving the community for many years, Garrison's Home Appliance Center in Hermiston will also be closing its doors, due to the recent deaths owners, Pat and Harry Garrison. Pat Garrison died on October 9th, while Harold (Harry) Lee Garrison passed away on July 4th. The Garrison's were married for 48 years.

In the early days, the Garrison's operated a small appliance shop out of their garage.

Soon after, they opened their first store "Northwest Appliance," which quickly grew into Garrison's Home Appliance Center. They operated stores in Kennewick and Hermiston.

According to a Facebook post, Garrison's Home Appliance Centers are closing:

After calling the Hermiston location to confirm, I spoke with Carrie, who told me that Garrison's in Kennewick is already closed. They're liquidating all the inventory so prices are very low at the Hermiston store. There's still a large selection of washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, gas ranges, single wall ovens, cooktops, and more. The hope is to have everything sold by the end of November. Garrison's Home Appliance Center in Hermiston is located at 154 Hermiston Avenue, Hermiston, OR. They're open Monday through Friday from 9 am till 5:30 pm. Call 541-564-7699 for more information.

The Funeral Service for Patricia "Pat" Garrison will be next Friday.

Patricia "Pat" Frances Garrison died on October 9th. She's survived by her daughter Pam Garrison-Frick (Glenn) and grandsons, Justin and Chance Frick. Service will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 South Union Street in Kennewick next Friday, October 27th. Visitation is at 1 pm with a graveside service at 2 pm.

