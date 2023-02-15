Safety First Aid, CPR, And AED Course Provided by American Red Cross in Pasco

Life-saving Adult and Pediatric First Aid and CPR training will be held next Saturday in Pasco. Participants will be awarded a 2-year certification from the American Red Cross.

Where and when will the program be held?

The First Aid/CPR/AED courses will be presented at Pasco First Avenue Center at 505 North 1st Avenue Center on Saturday, February 25th, from 12 pm to 5 pm.

CPR masks and access to online course materials will be provided. The American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED program provides participants with the knowledge and skills they need to recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing, and first aid emergencies.

City of Pasco Government - Facebook

Participants will learn the skills necessary to provide immediate care to an injured or ill person and how to decide if advanced medical care is needed. The program offers a choice of first aid, CPR, and AED courses to meet the needs of everyone.

Space is limited. To register, go here. For more information, call the City of Pasco at 509-545-3456 or visit www.pascoparksandrec.com.

