You’re Invited to Desert Plateau’s Spectacular Luminaria on December 16th

A neighborhood tradition in Pasco lights up on Saturday December 16th.

The 37th Annual Desert Plateau Luminaria is open for public viewing from 6 pm to 10 pm. It's a spectacular extravaganza of holiday lights and displays with dozens of homeowners participating. West Pasco neighborhoods from Burden Boulevard and Argent and Road 36 to Yuma Drive showcasing miles of lighted streets and decorated homes for the holidays.

A neighborhood tradition since the mid 1980s, the holiday event continues around the concept of a small candle in a white paper bag giving off a warm glow. The event has grown to more than 25,000 candles and bags today.

How did Pasco's Desert Plateau luminaria come to be?

According to a Facebook post, the idea was discussed at several gatherings in the neighborhood. Nothing happened with it, until Joce Berriochoa and a few neighbors decided to make a go of it. Neighbor Liz Gossett saw a luminaria during a visit to her brother in Texas in 1986. After returning, she met with Joce and the two became the driving force to get the project started.

A luminaria was in the works with almost 100% neighborhood participation.

Joce went to City Hall to get maps of the area and divided the Desert Plateau neighborhood into sections for easier organizing. She calculated the number of candles and bags needed for the upcoming event. Block captains were designated. Meanwhile, Liz contacted wholesalers to get affordable bags and candles. The block captains distributed the bags and candles and collected money from participating homeowners to cover the cost. In the early years the luminaria was bounded by Road 44 on the east and Hilltop on the north.

Fast forward to today, the Desert Plateau Neighborhood Luminaria draws spectators from all over! Everyone is invited to this year's event.

