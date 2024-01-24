Dangerous Fog Advisory in Effect For Washington Through Wednesday Morning

A Freezing Fog Advisory remains in effect in through Wednesday morning.

This means the possibility for hazardous driving conditions is possible. As temps will hover in the 30's, there's a chance that some roadways will be slick for motorists. Of course bridges and overpasses may slippery. It's the same for Yakima. Be alert for frost on bridge decks.

Visibility is one quarter mile or less for motorists till 10 am.

The advisory is for the Eastern Columbia River Gorge in Oregon and Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, and Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, and Simcoe Highlands.

I must admit, when driving home on Tuesday, I was amazed at how many drivers were NOT using their headlights. It was hard to see walkers and cyclists on the roads.

Motorists should exercise caution. Slow down and use your headlights. Leave plenty of room between you and the car ahead of you. There was an accident in Franklin County attributed to the fog. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for temperatures to stay above freezing. No one wants to slide around.

Black ice is difficult to see and dangerous. Roads may be slippery during the morning commute. As it stands, the temps will hover between 33-35 degrees between 4 am and 10 am. Your morning commute may be tricky. Please be safe. The Freezing Fog Advisory remains in effect till 10 am.

