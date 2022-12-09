Delivery Truck Catches Fire After Crashing in Pasco on Hwy 395

A delivery truck driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a semi in Pasco.

Franklin County Fire District #3 Frankly Fire District #3 loading...

The driver of the delivery truck reportedly rearended a semi truck Friday afternoon on Highway 395 near Vineyard Lane. The delivery truck then caught fire. There was NO cargo in the truck.

Franklin County Fire Department District #3 Franklin County Fire Department District #3 loading...

One driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Vineyard Lane at Highway 395 was down to a single lane as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

A reminder to please take it slower for safety. Roadways are slick due to snow, rain, freezingrain, and lower temperatures. Together, that mix makes for icy roads. Please drive defensively and for the conditions. Plan for extra time to reach your destination safely and allow plenty of extra room between you and and the vehicle ahead of you.

